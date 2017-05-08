Why: The Hollywood Walk of Fame is L.A.’s version of Times Square -- with more to do. A celebration of celebrities, it features sidewalk stars honoring entertainment legends and a series of entertainment-themed attractions: a wax museum, some wonderful vintage theaters and the site of the Oscars.

What: The Walk of Fame is a public sidewalk in the heart of Hollywood that runs on both Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. It also has come to complement a series of nearby attractions, such as Madame Tussauds wax museum, the Hollywood & Highland mall and a series of tourist-themed shops and kiosks. Jimmy Kimmel tapes his show across the street, near the gloriously restored El Capitan Theatre. If your timing is right, you can catch the unveiling of a new sidewalk star. About two stars are added each month, and the Walk of Fame keeps a schedule on its website. Fans can view the free star ceremony from a public viewing area on a first-come, first-served basis. While you're here, you can catch almost any kind of tour, climb the stairs to the nearby mall for a keepsake photo of the Hollywood sign or see some stars' handprints and footprints at the Chinese Theater formerly known as Grauman’s (these days, it's officially the TCL Chinese Theatre). The walk features more than 2,600 stars now, from Bud Abbott to Adolph Zukor. So take your shoes off and stay a while.

Where: Corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free

Info: Hollywood Walk of Fame