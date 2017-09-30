Goof off where Navy recruits once sweated at San Diego's Liberty Station

What : Built as a Navy training center in the 1920s, shut down in 1997 and converted to civilian uses, Liberty Station's stately, sprawling Spanish Colonial Revival grounds now house dozens of restaurants, shops and many sports and arts groups, with acres of lawn to boot. While Old Town and Balboa Park grab tourists in vast numbers, Liberty Station draws more locals. (It's got grocery and hardware stores.) And it underlines the Navy's strong role in the local history and economy. The compound's Public Market is a modest food hall, neighbored by the immodestly large indoor-outdoor space of Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens , which has taken over the old mess hall.

Why: Boot camp becomes a playground. What's not to like?

If you'd rather consume culture than ale, IPA or Imperial Stout, the complex's Arts District houses dozens of art and dance studios, a few galleries and minor museums, and sundry special events, including free outdoor movies on summer Saturday nights. The complex also includes a Courtyard by Marriott, a Homewood Suites by Hilton and the nine-hole Sail Ho golf course, also known as the Loma Club.

Where: Liberty Public Market, 2820 Historic Decatur Road,

San Diego, a mile west of Lindbergh Field, three miles west of downtown San Diego, 125 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Mole-braised beef at Stone Brewing, $26. Bowl of chili at the Corvette Diner, $6.50. Nine holes of golf at the Loma Club on a weekend: $16 per adult nonmember.

Info: Liberty Station