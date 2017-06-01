TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Family-friendlyNorthern California

Gaze down upon Yosemite Valley (and up at Half Dome) from Glacier Point

Christopher Reynolds
A long-exposure view of Half Dome from Glacier Point as stars appear. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
Why: From Glacier Point, you have unparalleled views of Half Dome (about 1,600 feet above) and Yosemite Valley (3,200 feet below).

What: Glacier Point, 7,214 feet above sea level and only accessible in warmer months, feels like the roof of the Earth. It's just under a mile from the parking lot to the cliff's edge.

Though there's often a crowd jostling for position when the light is right at the prime spots, there's plenty of room for picnics. If you bring dinner (and a few layers of clothes) you can watch the stars come out. If you want to dodge crowds and enjoy a less familiar view, head a mile south (on Glacier Point Road) to Washburn Point.

This year the road reopened May 11 -- later than usual because the stormy winter brought so much snow.

Where: It's a 30-mile (one-hour) drive from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point, 312 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Park admission is $30 per car for seven days.

Info: Glacier Point

