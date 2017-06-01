Gaze down upon Yosemite Valley (and up at Half Dome) from Glacier Point

A long-exposure view of Half Dome from Glacier Point as stars appear.

Why: From Glacier Point, you have unparalleled views of Half Dome (about 1,600 feet above) and Yosemite Valley (3,200 feet below).

What: Glacier Point, 7,214 feet above sea level and only accessible in warmer months, feels like the roof of the Earth. It's just under a mile from the parking lot to the cliff's edge.

Though there's often a crowd jostling for position when the light is right at the prime spots, there's plenty of room for picnics. If you bring dinner (and a few layers of clothes) you can watch the stars come out. If you want to dodge crowds and enjoy a less familiar view, head a mile south (on Glacier Point Road) to Washburn Point.

This year the road reopened May 11 -- later than usual because the stormy winter brought so much snow.

Where: It's a 30-mile (one-hour) drive from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point, 312 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Park admission is $30 per car for seven days.

Info: Glacier Point