Graze globally at downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: L.A.'s first food hall is a century-old and full of new vendors and new energy.
What: In the Grand Central Market, a fixture on Broadway since 1917, you shuffle along under vintage-looking neon signs, hearing multiple languages, sniffing street food and market ingredients from near and far. Nine kinds of mole sauce! A hipster butcher! It would be a shame to patronize just one of these joints. So order part of your lunch or dinner from a relative newcomer — like Wexler's Deli or the Golden Road beer-tasting bar — and another part from an old-timer, like China Cafe or Tacos Tumbras a Tomas.
If your last visit was a few years ago, you'll notice there's been big turnover and gentrification here, resulting in more ambitious food, bigger crowds, longer hours, higher prices and a younger clientele.
Want a bonus discovery with your snack? See if the historic, on-again, off-again Angels Flight Railway, just across Hill Street, is running again. (Boosters have pledged a reopening by Labor Day 2017.) Or peek inside the Bradbury Building just across Broadway. Or cross Broadway and slip down the pedestrian alley to 333 S. Spring St., where Biddy Mason Park celebrates a former slave who became one of the city's wealthiest women in the late 19th century.
Where: 317 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
How much: The people-watching is free, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For bagels with lox and cream cheese at Wexler's, it's $14. For a taco at Tacos Tumbras a Tomas, it's $3.50.
