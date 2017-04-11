TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Fine dining in Yosemite, the world's safest beach and artsy Idyllwild
TRAVEL

The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Family-friendlySouthern California

Groove among the guitars at McCabe's, a singular music venue in Santa Monica

Christopher Reynolds
Noel Dickson plays a guitar at McCabe's Guitar Shop. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Noel Dickson plays a guitar at McCabe's Guitar Shop. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Why: McCabe's is a guitar shop in the same way that the Seine is a river and Picasso was a painter.

What: By day, McCabe's has been selling stringed instruments since 1958. By night, McCabe's is one of California's most-loved, most intimate performance spaces, a garage-sized haven where performers face about 150 listeners in a room with walls full of strung and fretted inventory. The concerts have been happening since 1969. You can't beat the vibe.

Many acoustic and folk-influenced performers play here, including fiddler Peter Rowan, banjo player Noam Pikelny and singer-songwriters Greg Brown and Tom Paxton and children's performer Justin Roberts (to pluck five acts from the March schedule).

Where: 3101 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, 14 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Tickets typically run $20-$40.

Info: McCabe's

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
54°