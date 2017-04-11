Groove among the guitars at McCabe's, a singular music venue in Santa Monica

Why: McCabe's is a guitar shop in the same way that the Seine is a river and Picasso was a painter.

What: By day, McCabe's has been selling stringed instruments since 1958. By night, McCabe's is one of California's most-loved, most intimate performance spaces, a garage-sized haven where performers face about 150 listeners in a room with walls full of strung and fretted inventory. The concerts have been happening since 1969. You can't beat the vibe.

Many acoustic and folk-influenced performers play here, including fiddler Peter Rowan, banjo player Noam Pikelny and singer-songwriters Greg Brown and Tom Paxton and children's performer Justin Roberts (to pluck five acts from the March schedule).

Where: 3101 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, 14 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Tickets typically run $20-$40.

Info: McCabe's