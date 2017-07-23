Hike above the roar and mist of McCloud Falls in Northern California

Why: Northern California has waterfalls the way Southern California has beaches. You appreciate different ones for different things. And in the case of McCloud, you get three falls along a trail that's 3.5 to 4 miles round trip, depending on who counts.

What: The Lower Fall and Upper Fall are smallish and calm enough that people often swim in their pools. The Middle Fall is a different animal -- about 50 feet tall and 80 feet across, with lots of water in motion. Still, there are plenty of rocks and fallen trees to scramble on (if you’re bold). Here, the trail steepens and carries up to a high blufftop, from which the Middle Fall looks tiny. But you know better. All three falls are part of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, with a campground and picnic areas nearby. In fact, you could dodge hiking altogether and visit each cascade via the network of roads that connect the river, campgrounds and main highway.

Anglers, take note: The fly-fishing in the nearby McCloud River Preserve is said to be some of the best in California.

Where: McCloud Falls are just off Fowler Public Camp Road (a.k.a. McCloud River Loop), 5.5 miles east of the town of McCloud along Highway 89). That's just 39 miles northwest of Burney Falls on the same highway, 77 miles northeast of Redding, 624 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: free.

Info: Hike Mt. Shasta