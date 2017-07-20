The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Drink in the mist from Northern California's Burney Falls, 129 feet tall and handsome as they come
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: This isn't the state's tallest or widest waterfall. But if you haven't confronted it yet, you need to. The way its waters thunder down, it looks like a Greco-Californian temple, with a pair of robust columns framing hundreds of busy rivulets. The flow is about 100 million gallons per day.
What: Burney Falls is about an hour outside Redding, and the approaching path makes the landmark even better. First you confront the falls from above, looking down slightly across a gorge. Then you descend by trail, facing the water as you go. Once you're halfway down, the water seems wider. When you reach the foot, the roar seems far more powerful -- and mist covers everything. You can scramble across rocks to reach the edge of the pool, if you dare. (The winter's storms did force temporary closure of one popular trail; check the park website for trail closure before arrival.)
And keep an eye on the waters up top. Some fishing guides take customers to a spot just before the dropoff. I saw three people standing in the water about 50 feet from the edge, calmly casting and reeling in trout. (Guide John Foschatti, who was one of them, told me he hasn’t lost an angler yet. "Even if you fell," he said, "there's no way you'd go over.")
The 910-acre park also has a campground, cabins, a marina on Lake Britton and a general store.
Where: Highway 89, 6 miles north of Highway 299, 64 miles northeast of Redding, 612 miles north of downtown L.A.
How much: Admission to state park is $8 per car.