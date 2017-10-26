The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors. Or use the filters in blue below to seek out great spots in each of 12 California regions: North Coast, Shasta Cascade, Gold Country, S.F. Bay Area, High Sierra, Central Valley, Central Coast, Deserts, Inland Empire and the counties of L.A., Orange and San Diego.
Honor the 16th president at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands
|Anne Harnagel
Why: The museum and research center is the only memorial dedicated to Abraham Lincoln west of the Mississippi River.
What: The shrine was presented to Redlands in 1932 by civic leader and philanthropist Robert Watchorn and his wife, Alma, as a tribute to Lincoln and a memorial to their son who had died years earlier from injuries suffered in World War I.
Step into the dimly lighted rotunda, where a handsome white marble bust of Lincoln will command your attention. Then gaze at the dome, which is adorned with allegorical figures — perhaps the “better angels of our nature” — painted on canvas. Under each is a word — Loyalty, Strength, Justice, Wisdom, Patience, Tolerance, Courage and Faith — attributes ascribed to Lincoln.
Two small galleries complete the shrine. One, to the left, contains exhibits on camp life, military prisons and other aspects of the Civil War. The one to the right houses an exhibit on Lincoln’s life. This gallery also displays a 1945 painting by Norman Rockwell, “Thoughts on Peace on Lincoln’s Birthday,” which depicts a World War II veteran seeking guidance from a biography of Lincoln.
The shrine’s core collection of books, manuscripts and artifacts, donated by Watchorn, has grown to include thousands of volumes on Lincoln and the Civil War.
Where: 125 W. Vine St., Redlands, 63 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: Free. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.
Info: Lincoln Memorial Shrine