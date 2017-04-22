Hop aboard L.A.’s classic trolleys at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris

Why: Los Angeles’ storied streetcars, a fixture of Southern California life from the 1900s to the 1960s, hum on out here in Perris, where you can take a gently swaying ride into history.

What: On weekends and most holidays, the Orange Empire Railway Museum, operates trains and trolleys from its extensive treasure, which includes Pacific Electric red cars and Los Angeles Railway yellow cars.

Step aboard, take a seat, envision a future when the region again has such widely available rail transit – and do not spit on the floor. (It’s against the law, a yellow car sign says, and just bad manners.) But be aware that no particular retro railcar is guaranteed to be rolling when you visit.

Even if you don’t get to ride the train you had in mind, you can see it and many others up close on the museum’s 90-acre campus, which is open daily.

You can also learn about how railroad travelers dined: The Fred Harvey Museum, dedicated to the Harvey House chain founder and the Harvey Girls he employed, is open on weekends.

Where: 2201 South A St., Perris, 74 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Access to the grounds and buildings is free. An all-day pass to ride trains is $12 for ages 12 and older, $8 for ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 4 and younger.

Info: Orange Empire Railway Museum