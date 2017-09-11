Immerse yourself in this riveting plea for tolerance and understanding in L.A.

Laid out across four levels, the contemporary building offers enough interesting information to take up most of an afternoon. Each of the three main wings takes about 90 minutes.

What: The Museum of Tolerance has been L.A.’s most effective classroom since 1993. Creative and sophisticated, the highly visual exhibits offer insight into civil rights, diversity, racism and human relationships.

Why: You can find hate almost anywhere these days. To find a cool-headed yet riveting plea for tolerance and understanding isn’t merely a relief, it’s life-affirming.

In the Tolerance Center, the Point of View Diner instructs participants on such common issues as bullying and drunk driving. We the People is an animated history on the American experience, the role of diversity and the importance of overcoming intolerance.

But the Holocaust Section, Level M, is the centerpiece of this museum. The 70-minute dramatic presentation examines the rise of Nazism beginning in the 1920s, when Germany, reeling after World War I and beset by economic hardships, turned on the Jews as scapegoats for many of its problems.

Visitors are guided by lights from display to display, where news events are recalled and everyday conversations reconstructed. Among the displays: a pre-war Berlin cafe where diners discuss troubling current events, table by table. Artfully presented — even the curl of the newspapers is spot-on — the exhibit is one of the most memorable. If that doesn’t carve a spot in your memory, the replica Auschwitz will.

Where: 9786 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Adults, $15.50; ages 5-11, $11.50. Parking in attached garage is free (enter off of Pico). Note: Closed Saturdays.

Info: Museum of Tolerance