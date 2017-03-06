Juggle ones, zeros, hackers and heroes at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View

Why: If you've ever wondered if, how or why the computer has changed the face of civilization, this place will set you straight. It'll also make clear the role of California, specifically Silicon Valley, in the revolution.

What: The Computer History Museum in Mountain View, opened since 1996, has a staggering collection of hardware. But what really makes the place valuable is the wide perspective and clear explanations it gives, so that somebody who has never written code can still grasp the broad outlines of computing history, from the abacus to the punch card (which computers once relied upon) to the silicon chip and the smartphone.

Along the way, you get insights into not only familiar characters such as Bill Gates (who started programming computers at 13) and Steve Jobs (who sold his VW van to fund one of his first ventures), but unfamiliar ones such as Charles Babbage and Ada Lovelace (who sparred over proto-computer designs designs in the 1830s).

You can also play Pong (designed in 1972) and see the album cover for "Switched-on Bach," the 1968 debut record by Walter (later Wendy) Carlos that introduced the Moog synthesizer to millions of listeners.

The museum, born in 1979 in Massachusetts, moved west in the 1990s and opened in this location in 2002. Current shows include "Revolution: The First 2,000 Years of Computing."

(If you're looking to entertain elementary school-age kids with hands-on exhibits that explore technology more generally, think about the Tech Museum in San Jose -- but bear in mind that its admission fees are usually a hefty $24 for adults and $19 for ages 3 to 17.)

Where: 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, 351 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Adult admission, $17.50. Or for $30 there's the Total Geek Experience (admission, tote bag, T-shirt and punch card set). Children 10 and younger are admitted free.

