Kvetch over knishes at Canter's in L.A.

What: As most customers here know, "kvetching" is a Yiddish word for complaining and knishes are filling-stuffed dollops of dough, a recipe that comes Eastern Europe.

Why: Canter's Deli, long beloved and besieged by the nighthawks of Fairfax Avenue, is a singular place to eat and debrief after a long, lively Los Angeles night. (Or any time. It's open 24 hours, except for Jewish high holidays.)

You'll find the entrance under a cinema-style marquee. As you nosh, remind your fellow diners that Canter's first opened on Brooklyn Avenue in Boyle Heights in 1931 (an operation that closed after most of the Jewish families in Boyle Heights moved out and Latino families moved in).

The current location, emblazoned with neon signage and bedecked with murals, opened in 1953 and has expanded a few times since then, including the 1961 addition of the Kibitz Room Cocktail Lounge, which often has live acts. Kibitz customers through the decades have included Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell and members of the Doors, Byrds, Guns n' Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers. There are frequent open-mic nights for comedy and music.

Through the years, Canter's management estimates that it has served 24 million bowls of chicken soup.

Where: 419 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, eight miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Hot Kasha Knish, $5.50. Lox and scrambled eggs, $10.95. Pastrami Reuben sandwich, $15.95.

Info: Canter's Deli