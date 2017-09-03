The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Let loose a yelp with the celebrated mariachis of L.A.'s La Fonda de Los Camperos
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: There must be thousands of California Mexican restaurants where mariachi musicians roam the tables. But only at La Fonda are they in charge.
What: From 1969 until 2007, La Fonda served as headquarters to Nati Cano and Los Camperos, an esteemed mariachi group that collaborated on Linda Ronstadt's 1987 album "Canciones de mi Padre." Then the restaurant closed. And Cano died.
But in 2016 the restaurant reopened in its original location -- a two-level Spanish Colonial space on Wilshire Boulevard near MacArthur Park -- offering dinner shows directed by longtime Campero Jesus "Chuy" Guzman. The musicians (who won a 2008 Grammy for Mexican regional music) do two hourlong shows nightly, Thursday through Sunday.
On the night I visited, the food was O.K., but the performance was compelling: four violins, two horns, two guitars, one harp and more bravura vocals and harmonies than you could shake a vihuela at. High energy, high volume, and plenty of those happy yelps that players and listeners emit when the music goes really right -- gritos. Experts seem to agree that this music goes back to the state of Jalisco in the 19th century, but beyond that, arguments start.
Where: 2501 Wilshire Blvd., L.A., about a mile northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: There's no charge for the show, but you have to order dinner. Entrees are in the $23-$28 range.
