The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Light a beach bonfire at Bolsa Chica in Huntington Beach

Christopher Reynolds
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Why: It's elementary. Homo sapiens like sitting on sand, watching water lap the shore while a bonfire crackles in a light breeze.

What: Bolsa Chica State Beach is a prime beach bonfire destination, 3 miles long, with 200 fire rings available nightly (first come, first served) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. And that's an increasingly rare distinction. Authorities have banned fires in many coastal areas, focusing increased attention on those that remain.

Bolsa Chica, a long, flat beach, is also known for its surf fishing and grunion runs. Just inland you have the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, a 1,300-acre estuary and wetlands area that attracts about 200 species of birds (and almost as many sub-species of birders). There are various beach concessions nearby. (Farther north in Los Angeles County, Dockweiler State Beach is another fire-ring destination.)

Where: Bolsa Chica, north of Huntington Beach's Seapoint Street and and south of Warner Avenue, is 33 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: Day use is $15 per car.

Info: Bolsa Chica State Beach

