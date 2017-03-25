Listen for echoing hoofs and look for locomotives in Old Sacramento

Why: For the Pony Express, this was the end of the line. And for Sacramento, it was a beginning.

What: Sacramento grew like mad amid the Gold Rush, and its oldest neighborhood -- now an eight-block state historic park and tourist attraction -- is a riverside district full of wooden sidewalks and 1850s architecture, with riverboat hotel the Delta King docked next door, paddle wheel and all.

One of its oldest structures is the B.F. Hastings Building at 2nd and J streets, the final station for westbound for Pony Express riders in 1860-61 and now site of a snug little Wells Fargo History Museum. Find it among the restaurants, curio shops and tattoo parlors (were tattoos a thing in the 1850s?) and step inside.

Don't miss the Pony Express equestrian statue across the street or the Sacramento History Museum, which offers underground tours in warmer months to show how builders jacked up entire buildings and streets to rise above flooding in the 1860s and 1870s. Have a good look at the Tower Bridge a block to the south, too.

And to be reminded why the Pony Express lasted only 18 months, stroll over to the California State Railroad Museum and its 19 steam locomotives at the neighborhood's north end.

Where: Front Street and L Street, Sacramento, 384 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: At the Sacramento History Museum, admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-17). At the California Railroad Museum, admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-17).

info: OldSacramento.com