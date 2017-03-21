Make tracks at Oceano Dunes, where they let you drive on the beach

Why: This is the only stretch of California beach that you can still drive on.

What: The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (formerly Pismo Dunes SVRA) is a 1,500-acre zone of engine-roaring, sand-churning fun...if you're into that sort of thing.

If you're not, it's where shorebirds, including the California least tern and snowy plover, contend with a lot of loud company.

For decades, weekend warriors and families have been gathering here in warm weather to crisscross the dunes and beach on dune buggies, motorcycles, ATVs and other grown-up toys. Several shops on Oceano's Pier Avenue (and on the beach itself near the landmark known as Post 2) rent the vehicles. If you're driving in, four-wheel drive is recommended.

Compared with most California beaches, it's the Wild West. Besides the off-roading (forbidden on the rest of the coast), you can ride horses, camp or build a bonfire (as long as you time the tides right). But there are plenty of rules.

Will it last? Two state agencies are at odds right now over the area, and Friends of Oceano Dunes have been skirmishing in court with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

Where: Enter at the west end of Pier Avenue, Oceano, three miles south of Pismo Beach and 178 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: The day-use fee is $5. Beach-camping is $10 a night and must be booked through Reserve America. Two-hour ATV rentals are $50-$325 (depending on the vehicle) at Steve's ATV Rentals, $48-292 at Sunbuggy Fun Rentals.

Info: Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area