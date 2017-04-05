Listen up at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles

Why: Besides laying out the history of pop music -- with plenty of sound clips, video segments, instruments and artifacts -- the Grammy Museum in downtown L.A. has an "In the Studio" exhibit that lets you record yourself.

What: As the official museum of the Recording Academy, owned and operated by entertainment behemoth AEG, this place ought to be full of musical treasures and industry insights. And it is. In early 2017, exhibition subjects included the Ramones; Sounds of Africa; John Denver; and the enduring appeal of the National Guitar.

If you're more interested in music than awards that the Grammy people have been giving out since 1959, you might not linger on the outfits and prizes. But there's plenty to see and hear, including an area where you can play an instrument, and another display that shows how recording technology has evolved since Thomas Edison came up with the first phonograph cylinders in the 1870s.

Since this museum opened in 2008, it's been joined by Grammy museum siblings in Mississippi, Ohio and (due in 2017) New Jersey.

Where: The Grammy Museum is part of the L.A. Live sports and entertainment complex at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. in downtown L.A.

How much: Adult admission, $12.95. Youths (aged 6-17), $10.95.

Info: Grammy Museum