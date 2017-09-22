Marvel at the massive elephant seals near San Simeon

What: An uncanny bellowing beckoned me off the road last winter. On that trip, I joined a crowd on a boardwalk looking down in delight and wonder as these mega-sized marine mammals jockeyed for dominance on the beach. (Males get up to 5,000 pounds and 16 feet long, and this was mating and birthing season.) In the spring, we found a second visit equally intriguing: molting season. The beach was full of tan, brown and silvery lumps that looked like driftwood, until one would yawn or another would toss cooling sand over its hot, heavy body.

Why: Because this stretch of Highway 1 is more than a jaw-dropping drive. It often features hundreds, sometimes thousands, of portly pinnipeds flopped on the sand at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery.

It was the early 1990s when growing numbers of Northern elephant seals (so called because of the mature male's large nose) began gathering here. Since then (with support from many conservation organizations) the lumbering beasts have claimed about six miles of shoreline as a haven for birthing , breeding, molting and rest. Though the elephant seals spend most of their lives at sea, there’s something happening here most months. In September and October, for example, young ones arrive for the fall haul-out.

There are several vista points, some wheelchair-friendly, and blue-jacketed Friends of the Elephant Seal volunteers are often on hand to answer questions. You can take a wildflower walk along the coastal trail north of the vista points or sign up for a tour of the Piedras Blancas Light Station. Just be sure to stay at least 25 feet away from the animals. And if you're headed up north, remember that these animals also gather at Año Nuevo State Park, about 20 miles north of Santa Cruz.

Where: The main viewing areas (marked by signs with turnouts) are alongside the coast highway, 4 miles north of William Randolph Hearst Memorial Beach, 5 miles north of Hearst Castle in northern San Luis Obispo County, 235 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info: Friends of the Elephant Seal