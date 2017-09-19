Mourn the real Karana and remember 'Island of the Blue Dolphins' at Mission Santa Barbara

Why: With its twin towers, stalwart facade, pink highlights and uncrowded setting, this might be the most imposing of California's 21 missions. It's also the resting place of the woman whose story inspired the beloved Scott O'Dell novel "Island of the Blue Dolphins."

What: The building, completed in 1820 and rebuilt after the quake of 1925, is surrounded by 12 acres of gardens. Since the 1830s, this mission has been a major center for storage of mission system records, which makes the place popular with scholars.The site includes a nine-room museum, library and archive.

But if you loved Karana, the brave hero of "Blue Dolphins," you might head straight for the cemetery. This is where mission leaders buried Juana Maria, a native woman who was found alone on San Nicolas Island in 1853, about 50 years old. She had apparently endured 18 years of solitude and weather. She lasted about seven weeks after her return to the mainland, then perished from dysentery.

Though her grave is unmarked, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a memorial plaque. When O' Dell heard the story, he launched into research, made the protagonist younger and published his book in 1960. Since then it has been read by legions of young students, especially California fourth-graders studying their state's history.

Late May can be a great time to visit the mission. That's when the mission typically hosts I Madonnari, a Italian-style street-art festival in which hundreds of participants use pastels to chalk in about 150 colorful images onto the plaza in front of the church. Also, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is a 0.4-mile walk away, and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is 1.6-mile up Mission Canyon Road.

Where: 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara, 111 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: If you're there to visit, not worship, the fee for a self-guided tour is $9 for adults, $4 for youths ages 5-17. For an hourlong docent-guided tour, the price is $13 for adults, $8 for youths. Longer, more specialized tours are also available.

Info: Mission Santa Barbara