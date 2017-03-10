TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Eavesdrop at the Hollywood Bowl, discover rustic taverns and play Pong at the Computer History Museum
TRAVEL

The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Northern California

Nosh, nibble and sniff at San Francisco's Ferry Building

Christopher Reynolds
Ferry Building Marketplace, San Francisco. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Ferry Building Marketplace, San Francisco. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Why: In a food-obsessed city, no venue is foodier than this. Nice ocean breezes out back too.

What: From 1898 until the Bay Bridge connected San Francisco to Oakland in the 1930s, San Francisco's Ferry Building was a twice-daily stop for every trans-bay commuter. Then things got slow for 60 or 70 years.

But in 2003, the building had grown into a new life as a foodie haven, its long halls full of artisan shops and restaurants. Don't expect low prices, but do expect good quality and variety.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the top-notch Ferry Plaza Farmers Market opens up outside.

Where: 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: It's free to look. And sniff. But with shipping, those organic Moro blood oranges from the Frog Hollow Farm stand might run you $45 for 3 pounds.

Info: Ferry Building Marketplace

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°