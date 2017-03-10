Why: In a food-obsessed city, no venue is foodier than this. Nice ocean breezes out back too.

What: From 1898 until the Bay Bridge connected San Francisco to Oakland in the 1930s, San Francisco's Ferry Building was a twice-daily stop for every trans-bay commuter. Then things got slow for 60 or 70 years.

But in 2003, the building had grown into a new life as a foodie haven, its long halls full of artisan shops and restaurants. Don't expect low prices, but do expect good quality and variety.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the top-notch Ferry Plaza Farmers Market opens up outside.

Where: 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: It's free to look. And sniff. But with shipping, those organic Moro blood oranges from the Frog Hollow Farm stand might run you $45 for 3 pounds.

Info: Ferry Building Marketplace

Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.