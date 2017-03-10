The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Nosh, nibble and sniff at San Francisco's Ferry Building
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: In a food-obsessed city, no venue is foodier than this. Nice ocean breezes out back too.
What: From 1898 until the Bay Bridge connected San Francisco to Oakland in the 1930s, San Francisco's Ferry Building was a twice-daily stop for every trans-bay commuter. Then things got slow for 60 or 70 years.
But in 2003, the building had grown into a new life as a foodie haven, its long halls full of artisan shops and restaurants. Don't expect low prices, but do expect good quality and variety.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the top-notch Ferry Plaza Farmers Market opens up outside.
Where: 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: It's free to look. And sniff. But with shipping, those organic Moro blood oranges from the Frog Hollow Farm stand might run you $45 for 3 pounds.
Info: Ferry Building Marketplace
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.