Why: This is the world's wealthiest art institution, with a 110-acre campus overlooking the Pacific and a $6.3-billion endowment. Because it's young as museums go, it doesn't have the world's greatest collection yet. But every year the curators spend tens of millions more, adding European paintings, sculptures, photographs and other marvels to this hilltop haven of shiny white buildings.

What: The Getty Center, backed by billions from late oil man J. Paul Getty, was born as a museum in 1954, but didn't move to this location until 1997. Once you've parked or been dropped off, take the monorail up the hill and head for the West Pavilion, which houses photography below and Impressionists above.

Many visitors head straight for the center's Impressionist standout, Van Gogh's "Irises," and you should get there eventually. But don't miss newer works — especially the vast Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA project (which explores Latin American and Latino art with local connections, through January 2018) and the David Hockney show (up through Nov. 26, 2017). The photography holdings are remarkable too.

Also, be sure to check out the cactus garden that seems to float in the sky with the coast of Santa Monica in the distance. Kids will love rolling around on the sloping lawns. Eventually, you'll want to eat. Unpack a picnic lunch on the lawn near the Central Garden, buy a bite at one of the center's two cafes or splurge on lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch upstairs at The Restaurant.

(If antiquities are what speeds your pulse, set aside another day to head north to the other Getty location, the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades, which specializes in Greek, Roman and Etruscan art from 6500 BC to A.D. 400.)

Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles, 16 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission is free. Parking is $15, or $10 after 3 p.m. Museum closed Mondays.

Info: Getty Center