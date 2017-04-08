The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Go play at an old dump in Fort Bragg, better known as Glass Beach
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Because with time, the churning Pacific turns our broken bottles, windshields and tail lights into pebbles again. How magical is that?
What: Fort Bragg, the workaday city 11 miles north of quaint Mendocino, used three of its beaches as dumps for decades, then in the middle 20th century decided that wasn't such a good idea. Workers have removed the big cast-off junk, and over the decades since, the sea has been grinding down the smallest stuff. Especially bottles. The result is a shoreline sparkling with unexpected colors -- glassy pebbles of frosty white, green, blue and occasionally "ruby red" (said to come from pre-1967 automobile tail lights).
Show up on a mild day and you'll find kids and parents with pails, patiently picking their way through the pebbles and snapping photos. It's a lesson in how the Earth can heal.
And it's a catch-and-release situation. Since these beach areas are part of MacKerricher State Park and Noyo Headlands Park, visitors are officially forbidden from carrying away natural resources, i.e., sea glass. (There's plenty of lively debate on that topic here.)
Where: The best-known Glass Beach in town is at the end of the Glass Beach Trail at the west end of West Elm Street, Fort Bragg, 552 miles northwest of downtown L.A. Others are slightly north within MacKerricher State Park.
How much: Free.
Info: MacKerricher State Park, Noyo Headlands Park Fort Bragg Coastal Trail