Order cioppino at San Francisco's Tadich Grill, perhaps California's oldest restaurant

Why: This might be the oldest restaurant in the state. And even if it isn't, the atmosphere is wonderfully old school and the seafood is tasty.

What: the Tadich Grill, a fixture along the California Street cable car line in San Francisco's Financial District, has a long counter in the middle, a series of very private booths down the sides of the dining room and a team of white-coated waiters whose tenure dates back decades.

The house specialty is seafood and the most popular dish is cioppino (a hearty fish stew that seems to have been invented by Italians in San Francisco's North Beach in the 19th century). The sand dabs do well, too.

Tadich takes no reservations, but does a lot of power lunches and dinners anyway. Past diners are said to havd included Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, Bob Hope, Danny DeVito, baseball player Joe DiMaggio, quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino -- the last two of them together in 1985.

The restaurant's history is a long, tangled story, but it begins with three Croatian immigrants selling coffee from a tent on the city's Long Wharf in 1849, just before California statehood. (You wouldn't guess from looking at the place, but Tadich and its long bar have been in this location only since 1967.)

Where: 240 California St., San Francisco, 381 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Cioppino, $33.95. Sand dabs, $24.95

Info: Tadich Grill