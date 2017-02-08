Paddle the accidental Salton Sea, surrounded by desert

Although some dismiss the Salton Sea as a desolate, abandoned wasteland with too many environmental issues to count, as you kayak almost alone on this wide-open water -- staring at stately brown pelicans and scolded by the chattering gulls -- you’ll be reminded that this place is very much alive.

What: It’s serene yet a bit surreal to paddle onto this huge, accidental lake in the desert south of Indio and drink in the vistas of choppy blue water, agricultural fields, dried-up earth and cloud-studded sky, all ringed by the Chocolate and Santa Rosa mountains. The lake, created in 1905 when the Colorado River overflowed a canal and flooded into the Coachella Valley for 18 months, is more than 30 miles long with about 115 miles of shoreline, all more than 200 feet below sea level.

Why: Because where else can you do water sports on a sunken sea in the middle of a desert?

And yup, the water is really salty to the taste (much more saline than the ocean).

Rent a single or tandem kayak (excepting summer months) at the Salton Sea State Recreation Area’s (small) camp store near the lake's north end. Mornings are best. Or join in mid-February as a group of sea supporters, Seathletes.org , hosts North Shore Xtreme, a weekend of kayak, outrigger and paddleboard races and family events at the state park site. (The 2017 dates are Feb. 10-12.)

Meanwhile, near the lake's south end, you can see clouds of snow geese and Ross’ geese, strutting great blue heron, diving egrets and preening sandhill cranes on one morning at the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge. The sea and marshlands host hundreds of migrating species. Bonus: friendly fellow bird-watchers, often Audubon Society members, were happy to help me with identification.

Where: You’ll find kayaks for rent at the Varner Harbor Camp Store at Salton Sea State Recreational Area near Mecca, 152 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

And there are bird blinds and self-guided paths for bird-watching at Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge near Calipatria, 195 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: It's $10 an hour for a single kayak with a $7 day-use fee at the state recreation area. There's no charge at the wildlife refuge.

Info: Salton Sea State Recreational Area , Sea and Desert Interpretive Assn. and Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge.