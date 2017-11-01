Peer back into history and into the mind of genius at Casa del Herrero in Montecito

What: Casa del Herrero (House of the Blacksmith), a 1925 home designated a National Historic Landmark in 2009, lets you peek into California, Spanish and Moorish homes and history. George and Carrie Steedman (pronounced sted-man) of St. Louis decamped to build their Spanish Colonial Revival dream house on 11 acres. If its design looks familiar, it’s because architect George Washington Smith designed nearly six dozen homes and some commercial buildings in the area. Their collaboration was like genius squared.

Why: If you need to be convinced that the delight is in the details, a visit to Casa del Herrero in Montecito will make a believer out of you. If you’re already a believer, you’ll be in your element.

The courtyard entrance, where a Spanish-tiled fountain gurgles, brings visitors to the front of a house that looks disappointingly plain. Not to worry. Open the door and you’re transported to southern Spain and its Moorish influences. The rooms reflect an Iberian shopping spree that filled the house with 13th and 17th century furnishings, tapestries and more.

Not all the objects could be used for their original purpose, so parchment pages from a 15th century Gregorian chant choir book became lampshades; a door designed for a sacristy in a small town outside of Seville, Spain, goes to a linen closet.

The living room adheres to the notions of entertaining not in the 1920s but in Spain: Chairs line the walls, and tables in the middle are used for refreshments. It is no wonder the Steedmans did much of their entertaining outside.

The gardens — the outdoor rooms, really — reflect a panoply of influences, some European, some Californian, some practical and some aesthetic, and they provided ample floral fodder for Carrie Steedman, whose more than 300 flower-designing ribbons hang in an area her husband set aside for her in his workshop.

George Steedman’s genius is most evident in that workshop, his version of a man cave. His fortune came from manufacture of munitions in World War I, and his abilities with metal translated into the creation of numerous touches, including finials he copied, then cast here; silver chargers used in table settings that he created and engraved; a barbecue grill that could be disassembled and reassembled for easy transport to the back grounds for a cookout. House of the Blacksmith indeed.

How much: $25 a person; children 10 and older are allowed. Tours by reservation (which can be done online) at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Where: 1387 E. Valley Road, Montecito, about 95 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

