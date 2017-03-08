Pick Apples -- and shirts, mugs and merch you can't get elsewhere -- in Cupertino

Why : The shop at Apple's corporate headquarters carries goods you don't see in every other Apple store. Your geeky friends may go green with envy.

What: Apple headquarters in Cupertino -- an oval-shaped constellation of buildings known as Infinite Loop -- is closed to the public, except for its retail shop. But that shop carries a special reward for the free-spending, brand-loving faithful: Apple-branded shirts, mugs, pens and thermoses that other Apple stores don't carry. The style: sleek and minimalist, of course.

This store has continued to stock these items since a redesign in 2015 that substantially slimmed down its inventory. There's no word on what will happen when the company opens its new circular Campus 2, a mile east. It's due for completion in 2017 and is expected to complement the existing campus at 1 Infinite Loop.

Where: 1 Infinite Loop, Cupertino, 349 miles northwest of downtown L.A. Be warned: Parking in the area is rotten. You might want to head for the residential neighborhood around North De Anza Boulevard and Lazaneo Drive. Ditch your car there, grab a snack at the Donut Wheel (cash only) and walk several blocks to the shop.

How much: Like a lot of Apple goods, many of these items are made in China and sold at premium prices. Most of the T-shirts cost $35; mugs, $25; pens, $35. The best bargain, in fact, might be the stylish, 10-cent paper bag you carry your purchase in.

Info: Apple Store, Infinite Loop.