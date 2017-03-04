Ponder the paleo past in Little Petroglyph Canyon at China Lake

Why: Who says California has no history? Try walking back a few thousand years in a desert canyon bursting with paleo petroglyphs, and you may be a bit humbled.

What: Thousands of remarkably well-preserved etchings created by long-ago hunter-gatherers in Little Petroglyph Canyon (officially Renegade Canyon on the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake) are vividly on view.

Not far from the active naval base operations, vetted visitors can clamber down into the restricted canyon. Once your eyes adjust to the dark, you see that you’re face to face with stylized bighorn sheep, hunters with bows, artistic patterns and anthropomorphic designs carved all over the ancient basalt canvasses. Wow.

Dorothy, we’re not in the modern Mojave anymore.

Where: After some serious advance prep (application forms, fees, citizenship information, proper footwear, vehicle registration, etc.), you’ll meet your Navy-approved escorts at the Maturango Museum in Ridgecrest bright and early on tour morning. Once last-minute details are settled, you head over to the front gates of the China Lake base – 155 miles north of downtown L.A. -- for an final inspection (visitor and car) by the military.

Then you’ll caravan 45 miles through the base (no photos, no stopping) to the section of the Coso Rock Art National Historic Monument that's open to the public.

Sign up with the Maturango Museum . Or arrange a tour directly with the base (procedures may vary): Contact Margo.allen@navy.mil or call (760) 939-1683 at public affairs.

How much: For the Maturango tours,$55 for non-museum members. For Navy tours, cost depends on the guide.

Info: Maturango Museum