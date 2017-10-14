Pretend you live on a Hollywood hilltop in Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House

Why: Frank Lloyd Wright, the cantankerous genius architect best known for his buildings in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Tokyo and beyond, did some interesting things in California, too. This hilltop home -- officially, the Aline Barnsdall Hollyhock House -- is one of them. And unlike many Wright homes, it's open for tours.

What: The house, Wright's first Los Angeles commission, was completed in 1921 for an artsy oil heiress named Aline Barnsdall. Wright called the style "California Romanza," but it looks a lot like a Mayan mansion with a prime view of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park. Inspect that view closely, and you'll notice, 1.4 miles due north, the patterned concrete blocks of another Wright project, the Ennis House, now privately owned.

In any event, Wright's client didn't care for it much. In 1927 she donated 11 acres, including the home and some neighboring structures, to the City of Los Angeles. Today the compound serves as Barnsdall Art Park, busy with classes for youths and adults (and Friday-night wine-tasting in summer months). Hollyhock House, reopened in 2015 after years of fund-raising and restoration, is by an art gallery, studio and theater space, the slopes planted with olive trees. The home's former garage now serves a visitor center and gift shop.

The home is open for self-guided tours on Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m.) It is wheelchair-accessible, but there's no air-conditioning, so when interior temperatures reach 90 degrees, they close.

Where: Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., 5 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, free for children under 12 when joined by a paying adult. Tickets are sold at the Visitor Center (Visa andMastercard only). No advance reservations and no photography inside. For $70, you can get a private, docent-led tour on certain mornings.

Info: Barnsdall Art Park