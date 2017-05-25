Roam backstage on an L.A. studio tour of movie and television lots and stages

Why: Since movies and TV shows are what made Hollywood famous, it makes sense to see a studio up close. I like the Warner Bros. tour best.

What: Four major studios in L.A. County offer tours, but kid-friendly Universal Studios with its theme park next door, is in its own category. Universal aside, if you want to see nuts and bolts of the business, I like Warner Brothers because the tour spends three hours on the 110-acre property in Burbank where TV's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Big Bang Theory" shoot. Past productions include "Casablanca," "Batman," "Gilmore Girls" and "Friends." You'll see props, costumes, Batmobiles, "Harry Potter" items and more.

Is three hours too long? The tours last two hours at Paramount in Hollywood (where "Hawaii Five-O" and "Veep" are filmed and "Cheers," "Glee" and "Saving Private Ryan were shot); and Sony Pictures in Culver City (where "Jeopardy!" is filmed and "Wizard of Oz" and "Men in Black" were shot).

Where: Warner Bros., 3400 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank, 11 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Warner Bros. is $62 per adult, $52 per child aged 8-12, no children under 8, plus $12 for parking. Southern California residents sometimes get off-season discounts down to $49. Paramount (no children under 10) is $55 per person. Sony (no children under 12) is $45 per person. But prices change; check websites linked below.

Info: Warner Brothers; Paramount; Sony.