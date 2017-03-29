Follow your nose to the tri-tip at the San Luis Obispo Farmers Market every Thursday night

But which one is Mother?

Why: It's a college town surrounded by farmers and winemakers, and on Thursday nights, they shut down the main drag so that people can eat, drink and listen to music.

What: The San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs 6:10-9 p.m. every Thursday, dates back decades. These days it fills five blocks and includes fruits and vegetables from 37 local farms.

There's usually some live music, along with chicken, ribs, pulled pork, corn on the cob and that particular crescent-shaped bit of beef, best when grilled over red oak, that's known as tri-tip. Because, to paraphrase Norman Maclean, along the Central Coast there is no clear line between religion and tri-tip.

Where: Higuera Street, between Osos and Nipomo streets.

How much: It's free to browse, of course. And the bike valet service is free.

