Raft white water on the South Fork of the American River

Why: Running a river is a signature thrill in California's Gold Country -- a splash of cold water in your face on a 90-degree day. And the South Fork of the American River is a classic place to board a raft for the first time, with evocative scenery and relatively mild Class I-III rapids.

What: River-rafting can be a risky sport, as the many fatalities in the high, fast waters of 2017 have shown. That's why wise newcomers and families sign on for trips with licensed, experienced companies and pull on life vests, helmets and sometimes wetsuits on this usually forgiving fork of the American River.

More skilled paddlers may prefer the riskier Middle and North forks of the American, or the Merced, Tuolumne, Kaweah, California Salmon, Stanislaus or Kern rivers. On the South Fork of the American, most trips are daylong adventures, and many rafting outfitters are clustered in Lotus, a tiny area next to Coloma along the river.

Where: Several outfitters have their headquarters along Lotus Road near Henningsen Lotus Park, a pebble's toss from Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park. Lotus is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento, 433 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Half-day and all-day rafting trips typically cost $100-$180 person. Wetsuit rental may add $20 to the bill.

Info: American River