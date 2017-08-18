Soak in the Travertine hot springs and savor Sierra views

Why: A good soak in these natural hot springs might be the Sierra’s best free attraction. When to go? Late afternoon, when light falls just right on the stunning scenery, adding to the magic.

What: Travertine hot springs are located about a mile east of the 395, just south of Bridgeport. For visitors to Mammoth or June Lake, they are an easy 45-minute drive. They also make a relaxing pit stop on the way to Lake Tahoe.

The pools attract families, couples, even rangers from the nearby station. The best pools take a little hunting, especially on light days. But stick with it – and don’t leave the car barefoot, since the pathways feature stones and sharp vegetation.

Behind the craggy rocks are turquoise pools of 100-degree water, usually surrounded by flagstone seating.

Limited camping space is available on the short dirt road leading to the hot springs, but is not allowed near the pools.

The springs are open all year, though in winter road access may be limited.

Where: It’s a six-hour drive from Los Angeles in Mono County, some 370 miles. The turnoff from the 395 is Jack Sawyer Road, just past the ranger station. Follow Sawyer about one mile to the parking lot, which will give you the best access to the pools and restroom facilities.

How much: Free

Info: (760) 932-7070