Relive Nixonian highs and lows at his presidential library in Yorba Linda

Why: One of the darkest eras in U.S. history stands as a potent reminder that daylight will come again.

What: A $15-million redesign in 2016 brought more than five dozen new exhibits to the 9-acre Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum, presenting a fuller picture of the man who won election in 1968, negotiated U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, established the Environmental Protection Agency, opened China to the Western world, then became the only U.S. president to resign.

Visitors now can eavesdrop on White House recordings that round out the portrait of Richard Nixon (1913-1994) as a human being. In a 1973 phone call, daughter Julie asks her father whether they can dine at Trader Vic’s and he says yes but that she should also check with Mommy and sister Tricia. Julie Nixon Eisenhower would have been 24 at the time.

The Watergate exhibits (widely criticized for pro-Nixon bias before the National Archives and Records Administration took over the library in 2007) remind us how slowly the wheels of justice turn: The first of two-break-ins at Washington’s Watergate complex occurred in May 1972; Nixon resigned effective Aug. 9, 1974. In a farewell speech to his staff, Nixon said, “Only if you have been in the deepest valley can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain.”

Visitors also can tour the modest home where Nixon was born and pay respects at his grave. (Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon, who died in 1993, are both buried on the grounds.)

Where: 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., about 38 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and older; $10 for students and retired military, $10 for youth; $6 for children 5-11; children younger than 4 and active military are admitted free.

Info: Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum