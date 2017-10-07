Ride the world’s largest collection of roller coasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia

Why: Magic Mountain packs in more screams per hour than all of Southern California’s other theme parks combined.

What: Six Flags Magic Mountain delivers what Disneyland can’t: thrills. It has more coasters than any other amusement park in the world.

The fourth-dimension X2 coaster with rotating seats makes your pulse quicken and palms sweat. Twisted Colossus combines the classic feel of a wooden coaster with the looping thrills of modern steel beasts. Soar like a bird with nothing between you and the ground on the gravity-defying, terrain-hugging Tatsu flying coaster.

This 260-acre amusement park is still home to the world’s first modern vertical looping coaster: Revolution. The ride, opened in 1976 during America’s bicentennial celebration, went on to play starring roles in the films “Rollercoaster” (1977) and “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983).

Where: 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, 34.8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Daily tickets for adults cost $50.99 online and $84.99 at the park. Annual passes run $269.99 per year. The park is currently running a buy-a-day, get-a-year sale (through Oct. 31).

Info: Six Flags Magic Mountain