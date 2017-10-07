The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors. Or use the filters in blue below to seek out great spots in each of 12 California regions: North Coast, Shasta Cascade, Gold Country, S.F. Bay Area, High Sierra, Central Valley, Central Coast, Deserts, Inland Empire and the counties of L.A., Orange and San Diego.
Ride the world’s largest collection of roller coasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia
|Brady MacDonald
Why: Magic Mountain packs in more screams per hour than all of Southern California’s other theme parks combined.
What: Six Flags Magic Mountain delivers what Disneyland can’t: thrills. It has more coasters than any other amusement park in the world.
The fourth-dimension X2 coaster with rotating seats makes your pulse quicken and palms sweat. Twisted Colossus combines the classic feel of a wooden coaster with the looping thrills of modern steel beasts. Soar like a bird with nothing between you and the ground on the gravity-defying, terrain-hugging Tatsu flying coaster.
This 260-acre amusement park is still home to the world’s first modern vertical looping coaster: Revolution. The ride, opened in 1976 during America’s bicentennial celebration, went on to play starring roles in the films “Rollercoaster” (1977) and “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983).
Where: 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, 34.8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Daily tickets for adults cost $50.99 online and $84.99 at the park. Annual passes run $269.99 per year. The park is currently running a buy-a-day, get-a-year sale (through Oct. 31).
Info: Six Flags Magic Mountain