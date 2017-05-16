Ring the bells and buzzers of the Musée Mécanique on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco

Why: Before you give up on Fisherman's Wharf entirely, you should spend a few minutes playing the quaint old games in the Musée Mécanique. It's basically a dim, din-filled warehouse on Pier 45 that's packed full of arcade games, antique mechanical toys and musical instruments from decades past.

What: You could call this place an old arcade. But why not think of it as a mechanical memory rehabilitation tool? If your childhood happened any time before the Reagan administration, there's probably a game in here that will take you back to it. Some contraptions go back to the 19th century.

It is possible that you, or someone you love, would rather roam the souvenir shops of Jefferson Street or the tourist-oriented retailers and restaurateurs of Pier 39. But I'm betting somebody in your family would rather take refuge in the shadows of Pier 45 with a fistful of quarters.

And if you're like me, you'll notice that the older you get, the more interested you get in the games and devices that came before your own childhood.

Where: Pier 45 at the end of Taylor Street. San Francisco, 383 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: It's free to wander around. Most of the games cost 25 to 50 cents. There are change machines handy.

Info: Musée Mécanique