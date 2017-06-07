Run with the grunion on Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Why: Where else in the world can you experience shoals of flopping fish on the shores of a moonlit beach?

What: Every March through August, small silvery fish called grunions (Leuresthes tenuis) show up on the sandy shores of California’s southern beaches to spawn. These fascinating creatures have attracted and entranced Californians since long before Europeans reached these shores. For a two-hour period late on the nights after the highest tides, grunions ride in on waves and flop onto the sand en masse to deposit their eggs. If you're fishing or catching and releasing, that's your cue to reach in and grab the grunion with bare hands. But it may be thrill enough just to watch the tide of fish under the night sky.

The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro offers an introduction to the spectacle. The museum opens its door at 8 p.m. for two scheduled nights in June and two more in July to offer a “Meet the Grunion” program that includes guided observation of grunions on the beach.

Often, this adventure means waiting for a while on a beach at night. Bring warm clothes and a flashlight. Fishing for grunions is allowed, except in April and May. If you choose to fish, you may only use your bare hands, and a license is required if you are over 16 years of age. Catch and release is encouraged.

Where: The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, at 3720 Stephen M White Dr. in San Pedro, 26 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

How Much: The aquarium charges $5 for the grunion program, $1 for seniors, students and children. For fishing, licenses are available from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife ($15.12 for a one-day license).

Info: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, California Beaches 2017 grunion schedule