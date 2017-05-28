Scan the L.A. skyscape from 70 stories up, then maybe jump on a slide

Why: Its nearly 1,000-foot-high observation deck gives you one of the most jaw-dropping views in Los Angeles.

What: In June 2016, OUE Skyspace LA opened its doors to the public, offering California’s tallest open-air observation deck. It sits atop US Bank Tower, the second tallest building in Los Angeles. Besides the views outdoors (especially after dark), the attraction offers several striking visual effects, including wide-screen, time-lapse videos of the city and a floor monitor that seems to show a kaleidoscopic view down a virtual elevator shaft.

Thrill-seekers will also be eager to try SkySlide, a glass slide that offers a one-of-a-kind, 45-foot-long ride from the 70th floor down to the 69th. It takes less than 10 seconds.

Where: 633 W 5th St., in downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Timed-ticket entries range from $25-$48 for adults, $19 for children ages 3-12. If you add in the SkySlide, the adult price rises to $33.

Info: OUE Skyspace LA