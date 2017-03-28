Escape to Alcatraz, San Francisco's penitentiary island

Why: For nearly 30 years, the island by the Golden Gate was our nation's most dramatically sited penitentiary. For more than 40 years now, it's been a top tourist draw and prison-movie inspiration. And still, kids, parents and skeptics of all ages often find themselves fascinated on arrival.

What: The island is 22 acres, now run by the National Park Service, accessible only by a ferry run by Alcatraz Cruises, the park concessionaire.

Once aboard, impress your friend by pointing out that alcatraz means pelican in archaic Spanish.

By this time, your friends have already learned that the island was a military installation in the 1850s; and a federal prison from 1933 to 1963 (housing Al Capone, Whitey Bulger and Robert Stroud, known as the Bird Man, among others). But they might not know that Native American protesters occupied the island for about 18 months from 1969-1971.

Where: Alcatraz Cruises depart from Pier 33, Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco, 382 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Ferry tickets, available up to three months in advance, often sell out many weeks in advance. Tours (which include the round trip ferry ride) cost $35.50-$42.50 per adult, except for a new Behind the Scenes tour, which costs $87.50, takes four to five hours and is called "physically strenuous."

Info: Alcatraz Island, Alcatrazcruises.com