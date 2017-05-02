Why: It's a piece of living rock 'n' roll history. And wait until you see the poster collection upstairs.

What: Born as a dance hall, this auditorium dates to 1912. Since then it's been many things, including a roller rink. From the outside it looks like a fortress. But in the late 1960s, under the leadership of impresario Bill Graham, it made its name as a rock concert venue. There have been a few detours since then, but that tradition continues now.

The hall, illuminated by 10 dramatic chandeliers, holds about 1,100 people, most of whom stand on the chairless dance floor. Others sit in the upstairs mezzanine area (better views, easier bar access). The poster collection filling the walls upstairs is a festival of boomer flashbacks: the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Big Brother and the Holding Company. Tom Petty. Los Lobos. And it's not all graybeards. Younger bands such as the Wood Brothers (who played in March) come, too.

On your way out, Fillmore staffers are likely to hand you an apple and perhaps a poster, too. (Both traditions date to the hall's earliest gigs under Bill Graham, who died in 1991.)

(And if you're sampling classic rock venues in the city, you might also want to try the Great American Music Hall, built in 1907 on O'Farrell Street, a mile to the east.)

Where: 1805 Geary Blvd., San Francisco, 383 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Prices vary widely and sales happen through Live Nation (the entertainment behemoth that owns the venue and Ticketmaster). As at pop music venues all over, tickets typically carry service fees and tacked-on costs that can turn a $27 ticket (in the case of that Wood Brothers show) into a $40 expense. Restaurant and bar on site.

Info: The Fillmore