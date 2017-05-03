See change at SeaWorld

Why: Maybe because its marine-life presentations are a throwback to your childhood in the '60s and '70s. Or maybe because they aren't. After years of protests and boycotts over its treatment of killer whales, SeaWorld is changing. There's no killer whale breeding program and no Shamu show anymore, and there's a new emphasis on thrill rides.

What: In 1964, a group of fresh UCLA graduates came up with the idea of an underwater restaurant. That didn't happen, but one thing led to another, and that led to the creation of SeaWorld, which became a leading San Diego attraction with parks in Texas and Florida as well. The San Diego park's 190 bayfront acres include displays, rides and a Skytower with a rotating observation deck.

SeaWorld's popularity, however, began to suffer when criticism from animal-rights advocates grew louder and the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" had broad impact. The park's new approach is a bid to lure back lost audiences. It includes a new Orca Encounter presentation and an Ocean Explorer ride, both to debut in summer 2017.

By the way, If you're looking for a low-key, straight-ahead aquarium in San Diego County, you might try Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Birch Aquarium in La Jolla or the Sealife Aquarium that's part of the Legoland complex in Carlsbad.

Where: 500 Sea World Drive, San Diego, 122 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: As of early 2017, the park's standard weekend price was $93 per adult per day, but discounts dropped that to as low as $69 in April. Weekday discounts started as low as $55. Check the SeaWorld site for price updates.

Info: SeaWorld San Diego