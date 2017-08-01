See Diego Rivera's vision of California at a private San Francisco club

Why: A Rivera mural anywhere is worth attention. This one, painted in the heart of the city's financial district during the early days of the Great Depression, is doubly worth it.

What: In 1931, Rivera painted "Allegory of California" on the wall and ceiling above the stairs to the Pacific Stock Exchange Lunch Club, now the City Club. The model for the archetypical California woman, presiding over the oil business, agriculture, shipbuilding, logging and other regional industries, was Helen Wills Moody, a homegrown tennis champion. It was Rivera's first mural in the U.S. (with many more controversial projects to follow). Though the City Club is private, it allows San Francisco City Guides (a nonprofit group) to bring in tour groups on the first and third Mondays of every month at 3 p.m. (excepting holidays).

Where: City Club, 155 Sansome St., San Francisco, 381 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free (donations appreciated).

Info: San Francisco City Guides