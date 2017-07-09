See the pumpjacks (and the sea) from high on Signal Hill

Why: Because oil helped make Southern California and American society what they are today. Besides coastal panoramas, this hilltop, surrounded by a blue-collar community, gives you petroleum perspective.

What: Signal Hill's Hilltop Park is what it sounds like -- 3.2 acres of high ground on a founded hill that rises about 365 feet above the nearby sea, adorned by a semi-circle of palms. Stand there around sunset and you see not only the sun sinking into the Pacific but the the profile of many a pumpjack -- those birdlike, seesawing metal contraptions that coax oil out of the ground. Ninety years ago, the view from here would have been thick with pumpjacks, and the municipality of Signal Hill only has its independence from surrounding Long Beach because of oil-business maneuvering.

Between the 1920s and the 1980s, Signal Hill's oil wells produced more than a billion barrels, making this one of the richest oil fields on Earth. Even now, many pumpjacks, some bobbing next door to single-family homes. (Elsewhere around Los Angeles, people have tried all sorts of disguises to conceal their oil infrastructure. Not so much here.)

Where: 2351 Dawson Ave., Signal Hill, 23 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info: Hilltop Park