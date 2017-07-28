See the rugged riverside where California's Gold Rush began

Why: This was the place. Without the discovery of gold in Colona in January 1848, our state wouldn’t be what it is. And nearly Placerville will give you a taste of how fast things changed,

What: Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park is a big, rambling place, with a hilltop memorial, a bunch of replica buildings, a museum, frequent gold-panning, blacksmithing and other activities, and paths along a stretch of the American River (South Fork) where Sutter’s Mill stood before it burned in the 1860s. (You may be shocked to learn how rich Mr. Sutter didn't get, by the way.)

But temper your expectations.

Damage from high waters earlier this year has closed off some of the riverside. And growth of the oak trees has covered most of the views from the hilltop. If you've already had a great state-park experience in Sutter's Fort in Sacramento or the reconstructed town of Columbia State Historic Park, (82 miles to the south), this spot might not quicken your pulse in the same way.

Fortunately, there's rafting handy on the South Fork of the American River, and there are several enduring Gold Rush towns nearby, including Placerville, once notorious for its hangings. (In fact, one tavern/ice cream shop announces itself by hanging a mannequin in a noose from its facade.) On my last trip to the area, my favorite meal was mushroom ravioli with salmon at the Heyday Cafe on Placerville's Main Street.

Where: Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, 310 Back Street, Coloma, 46 miles northeast of Sacramento, 437 miles north of downtown L.A. Placerville is 8 miles southeast of the park along Highway 49.

How much: Park admission is $8 per car. Dinners at the Heyday Cafe run $17 to $28.

Info: Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park