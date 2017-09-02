See the Sierra light up for fall by taking the June Lake Loop

What: If you need a dose of fall color, and a hike or kayak trip, it’s tough to beat this uncrowded stretch of highway five hours from Los Angeles.

Why: You’ll find Longfellow's forest primeval in the quivering aspen of the Eastern Sierra. The June Lake Loop passes mountain lakes, granite bluffs and trees so golden they look to be on fire.

Expect a small slice of Switzerland, with the colors from the mountains and lakes adding to the palette. Great tunnels of aspen ring the lakes.

The perfect fall Saturday: Start with breakfast at the Tiger Bar & Grill in the middle of the tiny Alpine town of June Lake, then follow the June Lake Loop along the 158 for 15 miles, stopping for photos along the way.

While you’re out, toss a line, for the trout are usually feeding in September and October in preparation for the long winter. Or rent a kayak or a pontoon boat. Hiking is extraordinary this time or year.

Finish by mid-afternoon, and head to the Double Eagle Resort & Spa for a massage or a swim in the indoor-pool (day rates available). Peak times for viewing fall colors run from late September through mid-October. A couple of weeks either way also provides plenty of pop.

Where: The June Lake Loop is 322 miles, about 5.5 hours, from Los Angeles in Mono County. Take the 395 north from Mammoth Lakes, then highway 158 to June Lake.

How much: There is no fee to drive the loop.

Info: June Lake Loop, (760) 648-4651