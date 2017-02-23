Sight a rare Torrey pine on sandstone cliffs and savor a wide La Jolla beach far below

Why: Because even if the trees are sort of homely, they are rare. And coastal views they frame are rugged and spectacular.

What: Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve covers 2,000 raw acres just north of La Jolla. Unless you've been here or the adjacent Torrey Pines State Beach, you're probably never seen a Torrey pine.

It's the world's rarest pine tree. I'm not saying they look great. In fact, they look kind of bedraggled, but there's something special about these sandstone cliffs, the panorama of the Pacific, and the way a sunset turns the trees and hikers into clifftop silhouettes.

You can take the three-quarter-mile Beach Trail (guess where it goes?) and trudge back up the hill or the two-thirds-mile Razor Point Trail, which leads to a dramatic overlook.

On the bluff atop the south end of the beach, at the end of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, there's the Torrey Pines Gliderport, which is a take-off point for hang-gliders and site of the Cliffhanger Cafe.

As my last visit reminded me, the sunsets are great. But be warned: You're supposed to leave as soon as the sun is down.

Where: 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, 109 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much : $3-$20 per day, depending on the lot and day.

Info: Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve , Torrey Pines State Beach