Why: Among the top 10 activities in Los Angeles is a Dodgers game at Chavez Ravine, where every win is accompanied by Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” The experience is relatively affordable, as pro sports go, and an excellent gateway into the simple pleasures and traditions of our sun-soaked summers.

What: Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest major-league ballpark, after Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago. It is 10 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, in a safe working-class neighborhood that is slowly gentrifying. As with LAX, leave yourself plenty of time for traffic and parking. A free shuttle from Union Station is also a popular option.

Thing is, don’t push it, because Dodgers games are as casual as casual comes. If they took all the comfort food away from baseball games, no one would go, so be sure to come hungry. A Dodger Dog is perhaps L.A.’s most famous dish -- get two, because they’re skinny as starlets.

Sellout games are rare, and decent walk-up tickets are almost always available. For day games, pick a seat on the third base side to avoid the punishing summer sun. The best level is the loge, which is higher than the field level but gives better sight lines, usually at cheaper prices. For the most rollicking times, sit in the pavilions (the outfield), or the top deck, where the game is less important than the beach balls and the beer. As with any urban ballpark, the behavior can get a little crude. If it gets too much, ask an usher to reseat you, or just find some alternative seats on your own. For pre- or post-game refreshments, visit the Short Stop bar, one of L.A.’s best dives, at 1455 Sunset Blvd.

Where: Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, 2 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: For the 2017 schedule, tickets begin at $14; parking is $10 in advance and $20 at the gate.

