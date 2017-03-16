Sip a shake and size up classic cars at the Burbank's historic Bob's Big Boy

Why: It's the oldest surviving Bob's Big Boy. And no matter when you're reading this, it's open right now.

What: This Bob's opened in 1949, a gleaming, swooping, loopily grinning example of Googie architecture. Architect Wayne McAllister did dozens of Western restaurants and hotels in the same spirit, most gone now.

But the building is just part of the fun. On Fridays (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.), its parking lot fills with classic-car lovers and their vehicles, offering a great throwback view of California car culture.

As for the food, let's just say this: David Lynch, the "Twin Peaks" director and all-around eccentric character, maintains that he once ate lunch there at 2:30 p.m. every day for seven years straight. Why? The chocolate milkshakes, which they whip up and serve in a stainless steel cup.

Where: 4211 Riverside Drive, Burbank, 10 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: The milkshakes cost $4.69. A Big Boy burger combo costs $9.79.

Info: Bob's Big Boy.