Ski Tahoe, where you can schuss at a dozen resorts

Why: The only time the Winter Olympics ever came to California, they came here.

What: More than a dozen ski resorts dot the mountains around the big, blue lake, including Squaw Valley (host of the 1960 Winter Games, now joined under common ownership with nearby Alpine Meadows , both at the north end of the lake); and Heavenly Mountain Resort (which straddles the Nevada border at the south end of the lake).

Other major players include Kirkwood (to the south; lots of expert runs), Northstar (to the north; has a Ritz-Carlton handy); and Sugar Bowl (to the north; gets more snow and Bay Area people because of its high, westerly location). ( Mt. Rose , on the Nevada side, is known for lots of snow, steep slopes and commanding lake views.)

And then there are the smaller, non-downhill resorts like Sorensen's , a cross-country favorite about 20 minutes south of the lake in Alpine County. Here's more info on resorts north and south of the lake.

Where: The south end of Lake Tahoe is 485 driving miles north of downtown L.A., 187 miles northwest of San Francisco. (Accordingly, Bay Area skiers and boarders often arrive by car, while visitors from Southern California and elsewhere often fly into Reno-Tahoe International Airport .)

How much: Lift ticket costs vary widely, depending on resort and day of the week. One-day adult lift tickets at Northstar (one of the priciest resorts) can reach $140.

Info: Ski Lake Tahoe .