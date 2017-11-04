Each of these essential California adventures has been tried and tested by a Travel section staffer or contributor. To search the state by region, use the filter below.
Slow down at Tassajara, a Zen retreat in the Santa Lucia Mountains
|Thomas Curwen
Why: Mindfulness is hard, monkey-mind the bane of modern life. Constant interruptions from work, families and phones keep us from our true selves, or so the mystics say. But what about – wait, hold on a second, oh yeah – just completing a thought without distraction? Some getaways promise peace and quiet. Tassajara, the famed Zen center located deep inside the Santa Lucia Mountains, delivers. Its zendo, cottages, baths and trails are a tonic for what ails us.
What: From late April or May through September, visitors join students and monks who live year-round at the end of a 14-mile dirt road that rises out of the Carmel Valley, snakes along a precipitous ridge line and drops into a beautiful sycamore- and oak-clad canyon. It’s Shangri-La with a California twist. Reservations are made through the San Francisco Zen Center, and while the atmosphere may seem a little forbidding (no cell coverage, limited electricity, a modest dress code, no pets), the staff is friendly and hospitable. The 2018 season will be April 26-Sept. 9.
Accommodations range from cottages of river stone to clapboard cabins, from a yurt to a dormitory with communal dining. (Tassajara is famed for its breads and lavish vegetarian fare.)
Time slows inside the canyon as the sun clocks from east to west. Guests wander shady paths from the meditation hall to the swimming pool, from a spacious yoga studio to the Japanese-style bath house. Daily Zen services, instruction and occasional lectures are open to everyone. Special retreats – classes on creative expression, spirituality, ecology and yes, mindfulness – are offered throughout the summer season.
Where: Tassajara is located at the end of the Tassajara Road, which begins in the Jamesburg, located off G16, the county route running between Carmel and Highway 101. Four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended, and a shuttle van is also available for guests who don’t want to make the hour-long drive.
How much: Most rooms for two run $251-$446; rates vary by day of the week and occupancy. There are also dorm rooms and cabins that accommodate up to six guests. The day use rate is $34 per adult.