S.F. Bay Area

Slow down at Tassajara, a Zen retreat in the Santa Lucia Mountains

Thomas Curwen
(Margo Moritz/Tassajara Zen Mountain Center)
(Margo Moritz/Tassajara Zen Mountain Center)

Why: Mindfulness is hard, monkey-mind the bane of modern life. Constant interruptions from work, families and phones keep us from our true selves, or so the mystics say. But what about – wait, hold on a second, oh yeah – just completing a thought without distraction? Some getaways promise peace and quiet. Tassajara, the famed Zen center located deep inside the Santa Lucia Mountains, delivers. Its zendo, cottages, baths and trails are a tonic for what ails us.

What: From late April or May through September, visitors join students and monks who live year-round at the end of a 14-mile dirt road that rises out of the Carmel Valley, snakes along a precipitous ridge line and drops into a beautiful sycamore- and oak-clad canyon.  It’s Shangri-La with a California twist. Reservations are made through the San Francisco Zen Center, and while the atmosphere may seem a little forbidding (no cell coverage, limited electricity, a modest dress code, no pets), the staff is friendly and hospitable. The 2018 season will be April 26-Sept. 9.

Accommodations range from cottages of river stone to clapboard cabins, from a yurt to a dormitory with communal dining. (Tassajara is famed for its breads and lavish vegetarian fare.)

(Margo Mortiz/Tassajara Zen Mountain Center)
(Margo Mortiz/Tassajara Zen Mountain Center)

Time slows inside the canyon as the sun clocks from east to west. Guests wander shady paths from the meditation hall to the swimming pool, from a spacious yoga studio to the Japanese-style bath house. Daily Zen services, instruction and occasional lectures are open to everyone. Special retreats – classes on creative expression, spirituality, ecology and yes, mindfulness – are offered throughout the summer season.

Where: Tassajara is located at the end of the Tassajara Road, which begins in the Jamesburg, located off G16, the county route running between Carmel and Highway 101. Four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended, and a shuttle van is also available for guests who don’t want to make the hour-long drive.

How much: Most rooms for two run $251-$446; rates vary by day of the week and occupancy. There are also dorm rooms and cabins that accommodate up to six guests. The day use rate is $34 per adult.

Info: Tassajara Zen Mountain Center

(Corinna Bernasko/Tassajara Zen Mountain Center)
(Corinna Bernasko/Tassajara Zen Mountain Center)

