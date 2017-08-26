Slurp exquisite oysters on Tomales Bay

Why: The fresh oysters are just so good. And the views of Tomales Bay aren’t bad, either.

What: The Marshall Store, on Tomales Bay in Marin County, is a casual joint, with more tables outside than inside. It’s also a renowned spot for eating oysters fresh from Tomales Bay. The Tomales Bay Oyster Company is owned by the same family that owns the store. And the story of recently deceased owner Tod Friend is a remarkable one.

There are often crowds on weekends. (For years, Marshall Store management has tussled with Marin County officials over terms of its permits.) But you can dodge that trouble the way I did: Show up on a weekday at 10 a.m. (opening time) for half a dozen breakfast oysters. I liked the ones that were barbecued, loved the sharp tang of the ones on ice with lemon.

The store also sells crab, shrimp, salmon, tacos, sandwiches and meats from their smoke.

Where: 19225 Ca. Highway 1, Marshall, 47 miles northwest of San Francisco, 457 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: It's usually $18.50-$21 for six oysters. Closed on Tuesdays, Thanksgiving, Dec. 1-16 and Christmas.

Info: The Marshall Store